HORACE (IKE) WILLIAMS
Son of the late Fred and Gertrude Williams of Whitehaven, Pennsylvania died Peacefully on Oct. 6th, 2020, at the Hill at Whitmarsh. He was an army veteran and attended the University of Pennsylvania. After graduating he joined Aetna Insurance Company and worked there until his retirement. Music was his great love and he had a beautiful singing voice. He sang in many prestigious choirs, especially the choir of the First Presbyterian Church, 21st and Walnut Sts., where he sang for over 50 years. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. Funeral and interment private. (JACOB F. RUTH)

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
