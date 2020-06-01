GLASSMAN
HOWARD T.
On May 30, 2020 Husband of Eta (nee) Roseman. Father of Sharon (Paul Kiteck) Glassman and Beth (W. Mark Eliason) Glassman; brother of Arlene (Ronald) Salove and Judy (Gerald) Saepoff; grandfather of Nicole and Aaron Schulman. Howard was a graduate of Pennsylania State Univerisity and The University of Pennsylvania Law School. He was a partner at Blank Rome where he specialized in the area of bankruptcy law. Service and interment are private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Beaumont Employee Counseling Fund, Attention of Birch Clothier. 601 N. Ithan Ave. Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. www.Levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 1, 2020.