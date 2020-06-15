HOWARD GURAK

GURAK





On June 12, 2020, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Brant Lake, New York, and Shannondell in Audubon, Pennsylvania passed away from natural causes. He is survived by his loving children, Ellis (Sasha), Randall (Sharon), and Rochelle Robinson (Joseph), and granddaughters, Stephania, Nina and Kathia. Howard is predeceased by his wife Lois; his father and mother Charles and Naomi; his brother Robert; and sister Rose Weisberg.Howard was at the forefront of the special education field and was a long-time champion and advocate for children. He earned his B.A. in Education from West Chester University and two Masters in Public Administration and Education from University of Pennsylvania. Howard began his career in public service as an administrator in the Philadelphia Fire Department but found his true talents and passion when asked to teach a special education class in the Radnor School District. Throughout his 35 years at Radnor, he taught and mentored countless students with disabilities, giving them the tools they needed to reach their full potential. He designed a business model for teaching students about entrepreneurship called Shoestring Ceramics, in which students sold stock, took orders, produced ceramics, and paid out dividends. Howard was at the forefront of mainstreaming special education, earning the Baumgarten Award for Excellence in Teaching in Pennsylvania. His advocacy for children did not stop at the school doors. He is a past President of the Delaware County Council for Exceptional Children and served on the Board of Directors for PATH, a community mental health organization for 10 years.Howard met the love of his life at summer camp in the Pocono Mountains. Lois was the camp nurse when Howard, a camp counselor, walked into the infirmary with a sports injury. Howard was cured of his injury but was bitten by the love bug. They were married the following January of 1955. Wishing to carry on the summer camp tradition, Lois and Howard packed up their three children every summer to attend Camp Saskatchewan in the Adirondack Mountains of New York. Lois continued as the camp nurse, and Howard was the drama counselor for over 25 years. When the camp closed, they bought a home on Crystal Lake in the Adirondacks and continued bringing joy to children at Brant Lake Camp for the next 25 years. Both Lois and Howard were world travelers, visiting over 100 countries and meeting kings, queens, peasants, butlers and everyone in between, and always leaving a lasting impression wherever they went. Howard had many hobbies including fishing, Phillies baseball, and gardening, but he was most well known for his talents on stage. An accomplished singer, comedian, actor, and director, Howard worked with everyone from his students to Scorsese on various projects, including starring in two syndicated television pilots, "going viral" on Old Jews Telling Jokes, and more recently, writing, acting, and directing multiple Shannondell productions. He was a Masonic Past Master of Williamson Corinthian Lodge #368.. Funeral services were held privately, and a Celebration of Life will be held when the pandemic restrictions permit.