HOWARD HAINES Notice
on Feb. 5, 2020 of Ivyland. Beloved husband of 62 years to Vivian Miller Haines. Devoted father of J.K. Haines (Kevin), Christopher C. Haines, Donald E. Haines and the late H. Michael Haines. He was pre-deceased by his 3 brothers and their spouses. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church 1410 Almshouse Rd. Jamison, PA 18929 from 9:30 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Cyril's Church at the above address or the Middletown Grange # 684, P. O. Box 47 Penns Park, PA. 18943.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020
