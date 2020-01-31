|
|
HYMAN
HOWARD M.
Age 66, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Born April 10, 1953 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Martin and Elaine (nee Brodsky) Hyman. He graduated from Central High School in Philadelphia, Temple University, and Temple University Beasley School of Law. Howard was an attorney and real estate broker in Philadelphia for almost 40 years.
Preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Elaine Hyman; son, Andrew Hyman; and sister, Rochelle Hyman Cohen; Howard is survived by his daughter, Meredith K. Hyman; former spouses, Kathleen A. Sherwin and June Berest Hyman; grandsons, Luke Mankin; and close friend and paralegal for nearly 40 years, Karen Burkhardt.
Funeral services will be 12:30 P.M., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 31, 2020