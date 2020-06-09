SNYDER





76 years old, died June 4, 2020 at Beaumont in Bryn Mawr, PA, from complications of Park-inson's and Covid-19.Howard was born in Carlisle, PA in 1943. He graduated from St. Andrew's School in Middle-town, DE, Princeton University, and Harvard Medical School, with postgraduate training in Boston and in England. He was Board certified in Adult and Pediatric General Surgery, and Adult and Pediatric Urology.He spent 35 years as a pediatric urologist at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, retiring in 2015. He also served for over 20 years in the Active Reserves, U.S. Army Medical Corps, and was deployed to Active Duty in 2003 for Operation Iraqi Freedom. He retired as Colonel in 2004.He is survived by his wife Mimi, his daughter Dr. Emily Queenan in Ontario, Canada, and her husband Rick, his son Laurence Curtis Snyder of Haverford, PA, and his wife Nicole, and his son Jonathan Colt Snyder of Ardmore, PA, and his wife Ann Marie. Also 10 grandchildren and his brother Thomas Snyder of Columbus, GA.A private burial was held at Church of the Redeemer and a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Urology Program at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia via bit.ly/drhowardsnyder.

