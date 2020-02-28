Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
On February 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Roslyn (nee Savitt). Loving father of Larry (Theresa Frame) Apt, Bruce (Theresa) Apt and Michael (Lori) Apt. Adored grandfather of Andrew (Rebecca), Steven (Kelly), Lisa, Ryan (Taylor), Casey, Zach, Tyler, Matthew and Zoe. Cherished great grand-father of Isabella. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Bruce and Theresa Apt. Contributions in his memory may be made to the March of Dimes, 435 Devon Park Dr. #300, Wayne, PA 19087, , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 or Ohev Shalom of Bucks County, 944 Second Street Pike, Richboro PA 19854.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020
