1/
Dr. HOWARD POPKY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HOWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 21, 2020 of Royersford, PA; beloved husband of the late Sheila (nee Abrams); loving father of Bruce (Heather) Popky, Lisa (Stephen) Kullman, Michael (Cassie) Popky and the late Jay (Kira) Popky; adoring grandfather of seven. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services October 25, 11:00 A.M. at King David Memorial Park, 3954 Bristol Road, Bensalem, PA 19020. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Temple Brith Achim in King of Prussia. (https://www.brithachim.org/) or a charity of the donor's choice. www.levinefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
King David Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved