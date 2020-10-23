October 21, 2020 of Royersford, PA; beloved husband of the late Sheila (nee Abrams); loving father of Bruce (Heather) Popky, Lisa (Stephen) Kullman, Michael (Cassie) Popky and the late Jay (Kira) Popky; adoring grandfather of seven. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services October 25, 11:00 A.M. at King David Memorial Park, 3954 Bristol Road, Bensalem, PA 19020. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Temple Brith Achim in King of Prussia. (https://www.brithachim.org/
) or a charity of the donor's choice
. www.levinefuneral.com