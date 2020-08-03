HOWARD PRESSMAN

PRESSMANHOWARD
L.
On August 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Ina (Resnick). Devoted father of David Pressman (Christina) and Robyn Purvis (Christopher). Dear brother of Perry Pressman (Della). Loving grandfather "zayda" of Emily, Megan, and Rachel. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and many loving friends. Mr. Pressman was Past Master and Treasurer of Hackenburg-Mt. Moriah Lodge #19 F & AM and was Vice Principal of the Temple School of Instruction of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday to Shalom Memorial Park beginning at 12:15 PM where the Masonic Funeral Service and Graveside service will be held at 1 PM. Contributions in his memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
or St. Jude's Research Hospital.
