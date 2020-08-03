1/
HOWARD PRESSMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HOWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRESSMAN
HOWARD L.
On August 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Ina (Resnick). Devoted father of David Pressman (Christina) and Robyn Purvis (Christopher). Dear brother of Perry Pressman (Della). Loving grandfather "zayda" of Emily, Megan, and Rachel. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and many loving friends. Mr. Pressman was Past Master and Treasurer of Hackenburg-Mt. Moriah Lodge #19 F & AM and was Vice Principal of the Temple School of Instruction of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday to Shalom Memorial Park beginning at 12:15 PM where the Masonic Funeral Service and Graveside service will be held at 1 PM. Contributions in his memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude's Research Hospital.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved