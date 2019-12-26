Home

December 20, 2019, of Sherman Oaks, CA; Beloved husband of Mollie "Teenchy" (nee Schreibman) Kaback; loving father of Dr. Elizabeth Kaback, George (Josheen) Kaback and the late Joshua Kaback; cherished grandfather of Sara Lindsay, Lena Marie and David Joseph; devoted brother of Dr. Michael Kaback and the late Sandra Kaback. Family and friends are invited to Graveside Services Friday, 1:00 P.M., Haym Salomon Memorial Park, 200 Moores Road, Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a foundation to be established at a later date. Contact Joseph Levine & Sons for information.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 26, 2019
