LUBIN





October 5, 1929 - June 9, 2020Our dear, much loved husband, father, and grandfather, respected and dedicated doctor, cherished uncle, and loyal friend passed away on June 9, 2020.Howard was born on October 5, 1929 in Newark, NJ to Bessie Sinoway and Louis Lubin, joining siblings Ben and Leona.From a young age, Howard valued education. He completed undergraduate and master's degrees at New York University before pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine graduating in 1955. Dr. Lubin practiced Family Medicine for 56 years, retiring in 2012.Howard was one of the original founders of the Delaware County Memorial Hospital, a past president of Haverford Hospital, and served on staff at Bryn Mawr and Lankenau Hospitals for over 40 years. He was proud to be the Police Surgeon for Marple Newtown Township Police Department and team physician for the Marple Newtown High School football team.Howard was passionate about sports, spending his free time horseback riding, swimming, skiing, and rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a lover of the arts, enjoyed classical music, and subscribed to the Metropolitan Opera, Pennsylvania Ballet, and the Philadelphia Orchestra. Howard also enjoyed caring for his many pets and was an enthusiastic gardener through-out his lifetime.He is survived by his loving wife Maria; devoted daughter Elisabeth; sons David, Edwin, and Daniel; step-children Bradford, Jane, and Andrew; 11 grand-children and extended family.Always on a quest to heal, to nurture, to enjoy the beautiful in life, but most of all he delighted in the loving relationships with his family. Howard blessed us all with his warm and dazzling smile and his famous cowboy boots!The family is planning a memorial gathering next Spring to honor Howard's life.Donations in honor of Dr. Howard S. Lubin can be made to the Devon Horse Show and County Fair Foundation.

www.levinefuneral.com





