MONTGOMERYHOWARD W.Age 85, of Drexel Hill, PA, on May 25, 2020. Howard had been employed as a Ballistics Detective for the Philadelphia Police Department and then employed as the Head of Ballistics for the Delaware County Crime Lab now operated by the Pennsylvania State Police before his retirement twenty years ago. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Montgomery (nee Kilday). Loving father of Robert Montgomery (Nancy), Susanna Reilly, James Montgomery (Kari-Jeanne) and Catherine McCaffrey (Paul). Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Services and Interment are private due to the Covid-19 pandemic.