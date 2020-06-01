HOWARD W. MONTGOMERY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HOWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MONTGOMERY
HOWARD W.
Age 85, of Drexel Hill, PA, on May 25, 2020. Howard had been employed as a Ballistics Detective for the Philadelphia Police Department and then employed as the Head of Ballistics for the Delaware County Crime Lab now operated by the Pennsylvania State Police before his retirement twenty years ago. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Montgomery (nee Kilday). Loving father of Robert Montgomery (Nancy), Susanna Reilly, James Montgomery (Kari-Jeanne) and Catherine McCaffrey (Paul). Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Services and Interment are private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 31, 2020
May you Rest In Peace Howard. My dad is up there waiting to share stories about the good old days up at the station on City Line Ave ! Will miss your contagious smile my friend. God bless you and your family.
Ron Kralle Jr
Friend
May 31, 2020
Howard and Catherine were wonderful people . They were well cared for by their family.
Dr. Shank
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved