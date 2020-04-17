Home

85, of Downingtown, PA died on April 11, 2020. He was the loving husband of Barbara Walker for 56 years. He is also survived by 5 amazing children: Mary McCreesh (Mick), Howard (Helen), Brian (Gwynne), Colleen Mahoney (Glenn), Matthew (Megan) and 11 loving grandchildren. He has also been blessed with a brother Tom (Bernadette) and 2 sisters, Roni Donnelly and Ann Guano (dec'd).
Howard always cherished time spent with family and friends. He was a devout Catholic who attended daily Mass, enjoyed playing golf, volunteering at a homeless shelter, and traveling. In addition to being an avid Villanova basketball fan, he faithfully attended his grand-children's athletic events.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Contributions can be made to: The Augustinian Fund, Care of Elderly Friars, 214 Ashwood Road,Villanova, PA 19085 or Missionaries of Charity, 630 DeKalb St., Norristown, PA 19401.
www. loganfuneralhomes.com


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 17, 2020
