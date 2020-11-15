95, of Hellertown, died at home on November 12, 2020, with his loving daughter and his compassionate hospice nurse by his side. Known as Walt to the family, he was born August 3, 1925 to Margaret Elizabeth (Althouse) and Jacob Howard Weidemoyer in Sellersville, PA. In 1941, his family moved to Philadelphia, and he graduated from Frankford High School in 1943. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy as a radio operator in the Admiralty Islands. Following the war, he attended Muhlenberg College and graduated in 1950. In 1952, he wed Anna Pauline Fink, to whom he was married for 42 years until her death in 1994. Howard graduated from The Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia in 1953 and was ordained the same year. He faithfully served as Pastor to Lutheran congregations in Philadelphia, Chester, and Levittown, PA, as well as helping to organize a congregation in New Castle, DE. He retired in 1989 and remained active in serving the Lord during his retirement years. He is a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hellertown. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Ruth Prueter, of Hellertown, and his son-in-law, William F. L. Prueter, of The Good Shepherd Home in Allentown. He is also survived by 8 nieces and nephews. He had 2 younger brothers, Ralph Richard and Donald Earl, who preceded him in death. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Interment of cremated remains will be held in a private ceremony at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, Development Department, 850 S. 5th Street, Allentown, PA 18103 (Please designate for Long-term Care).