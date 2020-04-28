Home

92, of Upper Gwynedd Twp., passed April 25, 2020. Born in Philadelphia on Sept. 15, 1927 to the late William and Elizabeth (Schettinger) Rebstock. He was the loving husband of the late Eleanor (De Luca) Rebstock for 68 years. He is predeceased by his son, William Rebstock. He is survived by children, Carol Ann Rossetti (Jerry), Robert Rebstock (Mary Beth), and Kristine Wagner (Franz); daughter- in-law Paula Rebstock; 9 grand-children; and 8 great-grand-children. He was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army in WWII. He was president of W. Kramer Associates Mechanical Contractor from 1967 to 1997. He was an avid traveler, enjoy-ed wine, golf, gardening, wood-working, and his family was very important to him. He cherished the idea that he provided great memories for them in Sea Isle City for many years.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send prayers to the family.

KirkandNiceInc.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 28, 2020
