WYNNE
HUGH A.
Age 78, of Springfield PA. passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lee Sharon (nee Openshaw) Wynne; beloved father of Melissa Marie (Bill) Ruane, Hugh William (Kerry) Wynne, and Michael Christopher (Melissa) Wynne; son of the late Hugh A. and Mary E Wynne; brother of Carol Reed Pike (the late George), Stephen M. (Pamela) Wynne and the late Robert F. Wynne; He cherished his grandchildren, Olivia, Luke, Camryn and Jack; brother-in- law of Leandra Wynne. He was also the uncle to a growing, extended family of over 20 nieces and nephews.
Dedicated teacher for Ridley School District for 37 years. Hugh was also a dedicated coach of several sports in the Ridley School District. For 25 years Hugh also taught GED classes at night where he would meet the love of his life, Lee.
Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Mon., Feb. 24th, 2020, 6 P.M., O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064, and Tues., after 9 A.M., in the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Tues., 10:30 A.M., Church of St. Francis of Assisi, 136 Saxer Ave., Springfield PA. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Contribu-tions to Cancer Research Institute.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 21, 2020