Age 83, of Morrell Park, entered into rest on Feb. 19, 2020 with his family at his side. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (Phelan). Loving father of the Rev. Msgr. Joseph G., John P. (Dottie), Jeffrey M. (Jody) and Jeanne M. (Michael) Bonner. Loving Pop of Kerri Dimmick (Dalton), Kate Klumpp (Brian), Michael, Molly, Matthew, John, Dan, Meghan and Ivan. Great Grandpop of Owen, Liam, Peyton, Sawyer, Noah and Brian. Loving brother of the late Patricia. Also survived by brother-in-law Tom Bartol and many nieces and nephews.
Family, friends, Reverend Clergy and Religious may call Sunday 5-7 P.M. and Monday 10:30-11:30 A.M. at T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 11010 Knights Rd, Phila. 19154. Funeral Mass Monday, 12 Noon at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd, Phila. 19114. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cem. Memorial contributions appre-ciated to Christ the King Church.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 21, 2020