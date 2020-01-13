Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HUGH PODY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HUGH (CIAMMAECHELLA) PODY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HUGH (CIAMMAECHELLA) PODY Notice
PODY(CIAMMAECHELLA)
HUGH


passed away peacefully on Jan.
11, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Antoinette "Toni" (nee Montini). Loving father of Theresa Ann, Nicholas (Joan), Hugh (Maureen), Denise and Anthony (Mary). Dearest Pop-Pop of Salvatore, Christopher, Dominic, Anthony (Taylor), Anthony, Connor, Nicholas, Matthew, Christian, Cameron and Joseph. Dear brother of the late Carmin and Julius. Hugh served in the US Army during the Korean War after which he started the HC Pody and Sons Construction Co. He was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus, member of Sons of Italy of America, past-president of the Bustleton Lions Club and longtime member of the Torresdale-Frankford Country Club. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday from 9 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Int Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family would prefer donations to at www.stjude.org
logo


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HUGH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -