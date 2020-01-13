|
|
PODY(CIAMMAECHELLA)
HUGH
passed away peacefully on Jan.
11, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Antoinette "Toni" (nee Montini). Loving father of Theresa Ann, Nicholas (Joan), Hugh (Maureen), Denise and Anthony (Mary). Dearest Pop-Pop of Salvatore, Christopher, Dominic, Anthony (Taylor), Anthony, Connor, Nicholas, Matthew, Christian, Cameron and Joseph. Dear brother of the late Carmin and Julius. Hugh served in the US Army during the Korean War after which he started the HC Pody and Sons Construction Co. He was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus, member of Sons of Italy of America, past-president of the Bustleton Lions Club and longtime member of the Torresdale-Frankford Country Club. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday from 9 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Int Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family would prefer donations to at www.stjude.org
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 13, 2020