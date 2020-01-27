|
BURSTEIN
HYMAN
on January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Pravdo); Loving father of Michelle (Ofer) Shlomo; Devoted grandfather of Tuval (Meghan), Edon (Kate) and Stefanie; Adoring great-grandfather of Avram and Ellis. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Wednesday, 12:30 PM precisely at Mt. Sharon Cemetery (Sec. W) Springfield, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Michelle and Ofer Shlomo. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 27, 2020