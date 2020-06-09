IDA L. (DiPatre) MANGO
MANGO
IDA L. (nee DiPatre)
On June 6, 2020, of Blackwood, born and raised in Philadelphia. Age 98. Beloved wife of the late Martin L. Mango. Devoted mother of Martin D. Mango and the late Joseph Mango. Dear mother-in-law of the late Theresa Mango and Margaret Mango. Loving grandmom of Wayne and Christopher Mango. Preceded in death by three siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, services will be private. A private burial will take place at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Mango's memory to the Mortka Adult Training Center, 109 N. Black Horse Pike, Suite 6, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at

www.gardnerfuneralhome.com. GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE & BELLMAWR (856-939-2095)


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
