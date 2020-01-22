Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Resources
More Obituaries for IDA RILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IDA M. (Scimeca) RILEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IDA M. (Scimeca) RILEY Notice
RILEY
IDA M. (nee Scimeca)


Age 89, of Philadelphia, PA ,passed away January 20, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late John J. Riley; loving mother of John (Joann), Karen (Frank), Deborah (Phillip) Goffredo, Kevin (Joann) and the late Paul Riley; cherished grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sisters, Connie Gross, Beatrice Rybicki and Betty (Lee) Kackley. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday, January 23, 9 A.M., Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts. Phila., PA 19145, and her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. in the Church. Ent. Holy Cross Cemetery. Contributions can be made in her memory to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.

(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IDA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -