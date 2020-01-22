|
RILEY
IDA M. (nee Scimeca)
Age 89, of Philadelphia, PA ,passed away January 20, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late John J. Riley; loving mother of John (Joann), Karen (Frank), Deborah (Phillip) Goffredo, Kevin (Joann) and the late Paul Riley; cherished grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sisters, Connie Gross, Beatrice Rybicki and Betty (Lee) Kackley. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday, January 23, 9 A.M., Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts. Phila., PA 19145, and her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. in the Church. Ent. Holy Cross Cemetery. Contributions can be made in her memory to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.
(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020