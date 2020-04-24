|
|
LO
IGNATIUS C.H.
Of Bryn Mawr, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Josephine. Devoted and loving father of seven children and their spouses. Also survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild, two sisters and two sisters-in-law of two predeceased brothers. Ignatius was born in Shanghai, China, and came to United States for college, where he graduated from Villanova University. He then worked at Rohm & Haas and Gulf Oil in Taiwan. He was very active in the Catholic communities in Taiwan, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. Funeral Mass and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name to Holy Family Home, Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA 19143, would be appreciated littlesistersofthepoorphiladelphia.org
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 24, 2020