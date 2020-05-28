DEVINNEY, IHMSISTER FRANCES MARIEFormerly Sr. Marian Josepha, IHM on May 26, 2020. In addition to her local community from Pacis Hall Convent and her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her brother Nicholas (Pat), a niece and nephew, many grandnieces and grandnephews. Pre-deceased by her parents Nicholas and Lillian Lupo Devinney. Visitation, Funeral Mass and Interment will be private on Saturday, May 30, 2020. A Memorial Mass for Sister will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC.WEST CHESTER, PA610-696-1181