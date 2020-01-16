Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ILENE BLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ILENE BLOCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ILENE BLOCK Notice
BLOCK
ILENE


Loved by all who knew her: wife of forty years of Harry Rabinovich; mother of Michael Block; daughter of the late Ruth and A.J. Block; sister of Debbie Endo; aunt to Sarah, Corey, and Seth Endo. Dear cousin and friend of too many to name.
Ilene was born February 15, 1942 in the Bronx. She lived most recently in Philadelphia and traveled the world but her heart never left New York.
Ilene's generosity was legen-dary. She shared her love of ice cream, travel, skiing, and beach-combing. She cared deeply about making people feel comfortable at home and sharing joy through togetherness. She would travel anywhere to help a loved one settle into a new city or to celebrate a milestone.
In her professional life, she worked as a psychiatric social worker, through which she formed a special bond with the students she supervised. Ilene graduated from James Monroe HS, Simmons College, and NYU School of Social Work.
Her true gift was to treat everyone she met with love and generosity.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ILENE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -