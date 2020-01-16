|
|
BLOCK
ILENE
Loved by all who knew her: wife of forty years of Harry Rabinovich; mother of Michael Block; daughter of the late Ruth and A.J. Block; sister of Debbie Endo; aunt to Sarah, Corey, and Seth Endo. Dear cousin and friend of too many to name.
Ilene was born February 15, 1942 in the Bronx. She lived most recently in Philadelphia and traveled the world but her heart never left New York.
Ilene's generosity was legen-dary. She shared her love of ice cream, travel, skiing, and beach-combing. She cared deeply about making people feel comfortable at home and sharing joy through togetherness. She would travel anywhere to help a loved one settle into a new city or to celebrate a milestone.
In her professional life, she worked as a psychiatric social worker, through which she formed a special bond with the students she supervised. Ilene graduated from James Monroe HS, Simmons College, and NYU School of Social Work.
Her true gift was to treat everyone she met with love and generosity.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020