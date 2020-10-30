Passed away on October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of sixty years to Donald F. Suplee. Loving mother of Mark (Barbara) Suplee, Amy (Evan) Eisenberg and Douglas (Sharon) Suplee. Sister of Rosalie (Harvey) Goldberg. Bubby of Amber, Julia, Cara, Jake and Graham. Her love for her family was boundless. She was warm, funny and a fantastic cook. She was loved by all who knew her, and will forever be missed. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday, November 1, 2020, 1 P.M. (EST) precisely at King David Memorial Park (Sec. Z-1), Bensalem, PA. As she loved all animals, dogs especially, contributions in her memory may be made to The Humane Society, http://www.humanesociety.org/ www.goldsteinsfuneral.com