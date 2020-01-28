Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ILSE LINDEMEYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ILSE (Engelbert) LINDEMEYER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ILSE (Engelbert) LINDEMEYER Notice
LINDEMEYER
ILSE (nee Engelbert)
January 27, 2020; of Phila.; Beloved wife of the late Herbert; loving mother of Rochelle "Shelley" Lindemeyer and Susan "Sue" Bristol (Jeff); cherished Oma of Joshua and Daniel Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to services Wednesday, 11:00 A.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Shelley Lindemeyer. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Holocaust Awareness Museum-Klein Life, 10100 Jamison Ave., Rm. 210, Phila., PA 19116. 215-464-4701 ([email protected]).

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ILSE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -