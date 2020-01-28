|
|
LINDEMEYER
ILSE (nee Engelbert)
January 27, 2020; of Phila.; Beloved wife of the late Herbert; loving mother of Rochelle "Shelley" Lindemeyer and Susan "Sue" Bristol (Jeff); cherished Oma of Joshua and Daniel Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to services Wednesday, 11:00 A.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Shelley Lindemeyer. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Holocaust Awareness Museum-Klein Life, 10100 Jamison Ave., Rm. 210, Phila., PA 19116. 215-464-4701 ([email protected]).
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020