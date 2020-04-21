|
WALKER (Continued)
In addition to his lobbying activities, he served on the Board of Trustees for Franklin and Marshall College, was a member of the board for the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and served as a Vestry member at the Episcopal Church of the Advent.
Above all, Michael was a loving husband, father and grand-father and was devoted to every aspect of his family's life. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Schaeffer Walker, his son Forrest Sean Walker and his wife Wendy, his daughter Cortney Walker Rohr and her husband Alex, four grand-children, Whitney Schaeffer Walker, Carolyn Grace Walker, William Alex Rohr, and Charles Walker Rohr, and by his siblings William Kirk Walker, Jr., Patrick Charles Walker, Kelly Anne Bartholf and several nieces and nephews.
Our family extends a special thanks and our eternal gratitude to Terrell Dorsey for the loving and diligent care he gave Michael over the years. We also thank Genesis HealthCare and the staff at Brandywine Hall.
Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Genesis Employee Foundation, 101 E. State St., Kennett Square, PA, 19348.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 21, 2020