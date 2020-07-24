1/
INA P. (Polin) SCHECTER
SCHECTER
INA P. (nee Polin)
On July 23, 2020. Daughter of the late Nathan and Goldie (nee Blumenthal) Polin. Wife of the late George Schecter; mother of Karen Shain Schloss (Andrew M.) and Laurel Prescott; sister of Barbara Keidan; grand-mother of Aaron Cohen, Dana Schloss, Benjamin Schloss (Dena) and Isaac Schloss (Melissa Hunter); great-grandmother of Alexander Hunter Schloss, Ethan Schloss and Lindsay Schloss. Services and Interment are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Judea Museum of Reform Cong. Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
