SCHECTERINA P. (nee Polin)
On July 23, 2020. Daughter of the late Nathan and Goldie (nee Blumenthal) Polin. Wife of the late George Schecter; mother of Karen Shain Schloss (Andrew M.) and Laurel Prescott; sister of Barbara Keidan; grand-mother of Aaron Cohen, Dana Schloss, Benjamin Schloss (Dena) and Isaac Schloss (Melissa Hunter); great-grandmother of Alexander Hunter Schloss, Ethan Schloss and Lindsay Schloss. Services and Interment are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Judea Museum of Reform Cong. Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com