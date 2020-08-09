IRA. SILBERMAN

SILBERMAN IRA. August 8, 2020 of Philadelphia, beloved husband of Marilyn Kutler. Loving father of David Silberman, Rebecca (Daniel Gilgoff) Kutler and Benjamin Kutler; cherished grandfather of Isaac, Elizabeth and Reuben. Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Barrack Hebrew Academy: https://www.jbha.org/giving/make-a-gift or Philadelphia Foundation's Covid-19 Fund: https://phlcovid 19fund.org/covid-19/covid-19-response-fund/ www.levinefuneral.com