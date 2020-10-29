79, of Philadelphia, PA, died on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter J. Johnson, Sr. and Barbara L. Jackson Johnson; his brothers, Peter J. Johnson, Jr., and Franklin Kenneth Johnson. Irby is survived by his daughter, Michelle Johnson of Richmond, VA; sister Barbara Jones of Wyncote, PA; nephew and godson, Roderick Jones of Wyncote, PA (Patricia); nephews: Anthony Johnson of Largo, FL; Eric Johnson of Quepos, Costa Rica (Ivonne Bonilla); Kyle Johnson of Houston, TX; Ryan Johnson of Dallas, TX; Franklin Johnson, Jr. of Parachute, CO; nieces: Anita Goss of Las Vegas, NV (Howard); Lytanja Jones-Beulah of Bear, DE (Gregory); Ja'el Mathis of Dallas, TX (Ervin); Elizabeth Haskins of Rifle, CO (Chisum); great nephews and nieces: Essence, Kevin, Alicia, Ricky, Sunny, Eric Jr., Gabriella, Taylor, Camryn, John, Krystal, Tijana, Vanessa, Helena, Gregory Jr., Autumn, Jordane, Jayda, Aliyha, Gavin and John, and a host of other cousins and relatives. Irby Johnson is the second son of the late Deacon Peter J. Johnson, Sr. and Mother Barbara L. Johnson of Faith Emmanuel Baptist Church, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Irby received Jesus Christ as his Savior at the age of 8 and was baptized by the late Rev. Perry E. Evans, D.D. He attended public schools in North Philadelphia and enlisted in the U.S. Army. While in the service he furthered his education. Upon separation from the Army, he became a student at Temple University. He supported himself by driving a taxicab at night. Prior to graduation from Temple University, Irby was employed by Emmanuel Whiting & Company, the only full time Black Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm in Philadelphia at that time. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Temple University in February of 1967. After graduation he became a Certified Public Accountant and held various accounting positions culminating in the Director of Administrative Services for OIC International. Irby was the Treasurer of the first Black Political Convention held in Philadelphia in the early 1970s. He was a founding member of the Philadelphia Chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA). Irby started his own accounting practice in 1976 and continued working through the summer of 2020. Irby was ordained as a deacon at Faith Emmanuel Baptist Church in 1988. In 1989 and 1990, he served as the director of the Vacation Bible School at this hallowed congregation. On the fifth Sunday in December of 1990, the late Pastor P. E. Evans, recognizing the Call on Irby Johnson's life, invited him to serve in the preaching ministry at Faith Emmanuel Baptist Church. Irby was ordained into the Gospel Ministry on October 30, 1991. Rev. Johnson served at Harambe Baptist Church and was the Pastor of the Harbor Baptist Church of Philadelphia until his health declined. Rev. Johnson continued his Christian education at the Philadelphia College of the Bible and the Seminary of the Reformed Episcopal Church where he received a Master of Divinity degree, Magna Cum Laude, in May 2001. In September of 1996, Rev. Johnson was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Divinity by the Philadelphia Evangelistic Seminary. Irby was loved and will be missed by many. His thirst for knowledge, passion for life and unfailing love for his family and friends were infectious. The generosity with which Irby shared all of himself; his time, his wisdom, his academic and political pursuits, are gifts to everyone he knew and those he touched from afar. There will be a private service for immediate family. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to The Cancer Research Institute.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store