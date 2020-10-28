1/1
Irena (nee Szczesniak) Kozuchowski
1940 - 2020
October 24, 2020. Age 80. Wife of the late Stanislaw. Cherished mother of Maggie (Gene) Wisniewski and Tom (Andrea). Beloved grandmother of Lauren (Kyle) Giampietro, Kimberly, Hailey and Olivia. Loving sister of Alinka (the late Josef), Kazimierz (Theresa), Jadwiga (Peter), the late Waclaw (Danuta), the late Eugene (Marie), the late Genia (the late Waclaw), the late Walerek (the late Halina) and the late Stefan (the late Peggy). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 9:15-10:45 A.M. at St. Matthew Church, 3000 Cottman Ave. Funeral Mass 11 AM. Rite of Committal Our Lady of Czestochowa. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irena's name may be made to ALS Foundation for Research, 321 Norristown Rd. Suite 260. Ambler PA 19002. www.webpa.alsa.org/ FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME Bensalem 215-639-3130

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 28, 2020.
