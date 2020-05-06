Or Copy this URL to Share

PRESCOTT

IRENE AGATHA

100, Philadelphian, entered her new life on Sunday, May 3, 2020. A cosmetologist, she loved plants, flowers, and crocheting. She was a member of Triumph Baptist Church. Mother of Irene Bryant and Kenric Prescott (Deborah Prescott); mother-in-law of Carolyn Prescott, grandmother of 6, great-grandmother of 8, loved by many nieces and nephews.





