IRENE AGATHA PRESCOTT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share IRENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRESCOTT
IRENE AGATHA
100, Philadelphian, entered her new life on Sunday, May 3, 2020. A cosmetologist, she loved plants, flowers, and crocheting. She was a member of Triumph Baptist Church. Mother of Irene Bryant and Kenric Prescott (Deborah Prescott); mother-in-law of Carolyn Prescott, grandmother of 6, great-grandmother of 8, loved by many nieces and nephews.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Terry Funeral Home Inc
4203-05 Haverford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 222-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved