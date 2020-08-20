1/1
IRENE ANNA (Bartsch) HOCKENBURY
HOCKENBURY
IRENE ANNA (nee Bartsch)


Of Cherry Hill, NJ, died August 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Hockenbury. Loving mother of Thomas E. Hockenbury (Debora) of Willing-boro, NJ; Eileen Isaia of Moorestown, NJ; Linda Hockenbury of Cherry Hill, NJ and Kenneth Hockenbury of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Ashley, Allegra, Breana, Maxwell, Kate, Ryan, Samuel, Lindsay, Richard, Andrew, Isabella, Kyle, Madline, Natalie and Macey. Devoted great grandmother of Charlotte, Olivia, Oliver, Mackenzie and Avery. Dear sister of Shirley, Elaine and Carol.
Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with family.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Aunt Irene was my aunt and godmother. We spent many special times together. She taught me all about digging in the dirt. I took her to a David Bowie concert in Washington DC in my little Toyota Tercel. And when I was a kid, she made me eat all kinds of foods that I had never seen before and did NOT want to eat. But my favorite memory was when we were in Villanova, PA, digging up free perennials, for many hours, and we stopped for hot dogs at a convenience store, and I paid. As we leaned against my car, gobbling down hot dogs and Cokes, she told me that she was going to tell everyone that I “bought her dinner on the Main Line!” And we laughed so hard. Thank you, Aunt Irene, for lots of love and lots of laughs! I will miss you!
Meg Mayo Lucas
Family
