IRENE (nee Curia)
Passed away on February 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Joseph (Jeanine), Jacqueline, and the late Deborah (Rocco). Dear grandmother of Jennifer, Rocco and Chase; also survived by loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on FRIDAY morning, from 9 to 10 A.M., at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Monica Elder Care Program, 1720 W. Ritner St., Phila., PA 19145.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020