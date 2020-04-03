|
BALDWIN
IRENE J. (nee Carroll)
Passed away March 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Karl. Devoted mother of Theresa (William), Dwight, Jay (Anita), and Dennis. Dear Mom-Mom of Christina, Stefanie (Jon), William (Taylor), Tyler, Justin, and Jake; GG of Adreannah and Jackson. Also survived by her brother, John "Jackie".
Services and Interment will be held privately. A memorial luncheon for Irene will be scheduled at a later date.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 3, 2020