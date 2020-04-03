The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
For more information about
IRENE Baldwin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE J. (Carroll) Baldwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE J. (Carroll) Baldwin Notice
BALDWIN
IRENE J. (nee Carroll)
Passed away March 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Karl. Devoted mother of Theresa (William), Dwight, Jay (Anita), and Dennis. Dear Mom-Mom of Christina, Stefanie (Jon), William (Taylor), Tyler, Justin, and Jake; GG of Adreannah and Jackson. Also survived by her brother, John "Jackie".
Services and Interment will be held privately. A memorial luncheon for Irene will be scheduled at a later date.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now