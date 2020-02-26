|
IRENE KONECKO
94, of Phila., passed away on Feb. 13, 2020. Widow of Louis C. Toczylowski. Born to Walter and Frances Konecko. Graduate of Little Flower H.S., worked at Phila. Naval Depot and Wanamaker's; Red Cross volunteer. Managed Toczylowski Meats/Provisions. Predeceased by grandsons: Maj. Jeffrey P. Toczylowski and Mark C. Lewis. Survived by Valerie Lewis (Mark), Irene Webster, Philip Toczylowski, 4 grand-children, Pamela Patton (Mike), W. Ryan Webster, Randall Lewis, Drew Lewis, 3 great grandchildren. Memorial Service Saturday, March 7th at Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 Chestnut Hill Ave, Phila. 19118. Guests welcome at 10:00 A.M. Mass 11 A.M. Donations: Little Flower H.S., 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila. 19140.
