94, of Phila., passed away on Feb. 13, 2020. Widow of Louis C. Toczylowski. Born to Walter and Frances Konecko. Graduate of Little Flower H.S., worked at Phila. Naval Depot and Wanamaker's; Red Cross volunteer. Managed Toczylowski Meats/Provisions. Predeceased by grandsons: Maj. Jeffrey P. Toczylowski and Mark C. Lewis. Survived by Valerie Lewis (Mark), Irene Webster, Philip Toczylowski, 4 grand-children, Pamela Patton (Mike), W. Ryan Webster, Randall Lewis, Drew Lewis, 3 great grandchildren. Memorial Service Saturday, March 7th at Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 Chestnut Hill Ave, Phila. 19118. Guests welcome at 10:00 A.M. Mass 11 A.M. Donations: Little Flower H.S., 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila. 19140.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 26, 2020
