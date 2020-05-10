SISTER IRENE LORETTA CASSADY, IHM

Formerly Barbara Virginia Cassady on May 7, 2020. In addition to her local community from St. Matthew Convent, Phila., and her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her brother John, her sister Irene Candy (Harold), loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents John Francis and Irene T. Buczkowski Cassady. Visitation, Funeral Mass and Interment will be private on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A Memorial Mass for Sister will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC. WEST CHESTER, PA 610-696-1181



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store