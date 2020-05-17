ALLEN
IRENE S.
93, a longtime resident of Ambler, PA died May 11, 2020 at Spring House Estates, Lower Gwynedd, of Dementia and COVID-19. Irene grew up in Mahanoy City and moved to Hazelton and then to the Germantown section of Philadelphia where she graduated from Little Flower High School in 1944. Living there she met her late husband, William Allen, who she married in 1957. Irene worked in financial institutions throughout her career and finally retired from Honeywell Credit Union when she was 87 years old. Irene loved to spend time with her children and their families, especially at their homes and dining out. She would always enjoy going to the beach, dipping her toes in the sand and trying her luck in the casino. Her husband, William Watson, Jr., died in 2006. Her sister, Marie Bauers, Hilltown died in 2002. Another sister, June McIntyre, of Spring House Estates, died on Easter Sunday 2020. Her brother, Bernard, died in his infancy. Irene is survived by her five children, Betsy Scarcelli (Albert), Vicki DeSalvo (Nicholas), Sandy Taylor (Arthur), Billy Allen (Michele), Jamie Allen (Karen Hogan); grandchildren Elizabeth, Madeline, Amanda, Sarah, Frederick, Alexandra, Billy, Samantha, Emily, Brittany; and great grandchildren Naomi, Cameron, Mariella, Michael, James, Billy, Lilly, and Corey. Also, 8 nieces and nephews and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Full obituary at:www.urbanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.