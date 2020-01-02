The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
MCGLONE
IRMA C. (nee Mathauser)
Of Havertown, PA, on December 31, 2019. Loving wife of the late Charles R. McGlone; loving mother of Eileen Oakes (Jack), Jacqueline Larkin (A. Charles), and John McGlone (Edie); also survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; predeceased by her brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 8:30-10:30 A.M. Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA, 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by her Funeral Mass 11 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Avenue, Havertown, PA 19083. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Sacred Heart Church at the address listed above would be appreciated.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 2, 2020
