|
|
MCGLONE
IRMA C. (nee Mathauser)
Of Havertown, PA, on December 31, 2019. Loving wife of the late Charles R. McGlone; loving mother of Eileen Oakes (Jack), Jacqueline Larkin (A. Charles), and John McGlone (Edie); also survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; predeceased by her brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 8:30-10:30 A.M. Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA, 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by her Funeral Mass 11 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Avenue, Havertown, PA 19083. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Sacred Heart Church at the address listed above would be appreciated.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 2, 2020