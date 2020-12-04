1/
IRMA H. PRESSMAN
Dec. 3, 2020, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved wife of 70 yrs of Dr. Alvin M. Pressman. Mother of Dr. Richard (Carol) Pressman, and Steven (Stephanie Tredinnick) Pressman. Grandmother of Jonathan (Aimee) and David. Irma continued to play golf into her late 80s, enjoyed cooking, was an avid shopper and loved her family who will miss her very much. Funeral Services are private. Contributions may be made to Int'l Waldenstrom's Microglobulemia Foundation, 6144 Clark Center Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34238. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
