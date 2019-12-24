Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Haym Salomon Memorial Park (Sec. AC)
Frazer, PA
On December 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Allan; Loving mother of Randi (Jeffrey) Roth, David (Arlene), Jonathan (JoAnn) and the late Gail Korn; Dear sister of Sheila (Hank) Getson; Adoring grand-mother of Daniel, Shanna, Joshua, Jordan (Caroline), Benjamin, Elizabeth and Max. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Thursday, 1:30 P.M. precisely at Haym Salomon Memorial Park (Sec. AC), Frazer, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Randi and Jeffrey Roth. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Family and Children's Services, 2100 Arch St., 5th Fl, Phila., PA 19103.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 24, 2019
