MALISSA
IRMA SILVER
On March 31, 2020. Cherished only child of Samuel Silver and Sara Horowitz Silver. Beloved wife of Louis G. Malissa and loving mother to Phyllis Malissa Finkelstein (Gary) and Dean Robert Malissa (Elizabeth Entine). She is survived by her grandchildren, Joanne Schell (Christopher), Lauren Hellman (Stephen), Amy Hersz (Joshua), Samuel Malissa (Chen Reichert). She will be deeply missed by her 6 great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Jacob Schell, Annabel and Zoe Hellman and Silvie and Nessah Hersz.
Irma was a formidable, strong, fun-loving woman. She had many, many friends because she knew how to be a friend. She carried the joys and burdens of being an only child with generosity, kindness and love. She was a source of constancy and support for her hardworking husband and her striving children. She was engaged and involved grandmother who knew the passions and interests of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and took then on many adventures.
Irma and Louis enjoyed life together and shared a great sense of humor. They had a wide circle of friends with whom they traveled the world. They forged many strong bonds with the people they met at Melrose Country Club and, later in West Palm Beach.
Irma left a wonderful legacy of community service - She was an endowed JFGP Lion of Judah and Woman of Vision. She served her congregation, Keneseth Israel in the Sister-hood, worked at the Abington Hospital Telehelp hotline, and tutored children in elementary school in West Palm Beach.
She showed her family how to stay close and connected. We will miss her pizazz and sparkle.
The family requests donation be made in Irma's memory to Congregation Keneseth Israel - fund for the visually impaired.
Due to the pandemic, funeral arrangements are private and there will be no Shiva. A Memorial Service will take place at a later time.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 2, 2020