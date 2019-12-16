Home

On Dec. 13, 2019. Husband of the late Miriam (nee Van Collen). Father of Edward (Karen) Kane, Leonard (Risa) Kane and Alan (Bonnie) Kane. Brother of Ailene Rickel. Grandfather of Stephanie (Bill), Jason, Austin, Emily, Jonathan and Jacob. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 2 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton, PA. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Thursday following Interment, Friday before sundown and Saturday evening at the home of Alan and Bonnie Kane. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, , or a .

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 16, 2019
