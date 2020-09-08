IRVING HORWITZ

of Burlington, NJ,
passed away on September 5, 2020, at age 100. Irv wasthe husband of the late Laura Horwitz, and father to Dr. Stuart Horwitz (Dr.Sharyn) and Alan Horwitz (Lindsey Hundt). He was the beloved grandfatherof Tracey, Matthew (Julie-Anne), Julia (John Grimm), Michael (Katrina), and Eric Horwitz, the beloved great-uncle of Joseph (Hope), great-great-uncle of Sari and Jaclyn Horwitz, and the great-grandfather of Nora Grimm. Irv will be buried in a private interment, and due to the risks posed by the pandemic, there will be no shiva. However, donations in his memory may be made to the Jewish War veterans of the USA (www.jwv.org
). Irv was a pillar of his congregation, a brave and resourceful pilot, a dedicated veteran, an ardent sports fan, and the head of four generations of the Horwitz family. He will be deeply missed. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC, Cherry Hill, NJ