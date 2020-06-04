PRILUKER
IRVING
Age 86, passed away June 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Roberta Priluker (nee Zolotorow). Loving father of Jerome Priluker and Cynthia Priluker. Dear grandfather of Rose and Alyssa Rappaport. Irving worked as a technician for Bell Telephone/Verizon for 37 years. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Parkinson Council, 555 City Ave., Suite 480, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, www.theparkinsoncouncil.org. Services are private.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
IRVING
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 4, 2020.