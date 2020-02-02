Home

On Jan. 31, 2020. Husband of Eleanor (nee Pogach). Father of Sandra (Neil) Stein, Michelle (Stephen) Neri and Robyn (Earl) King. Grandfather of Jennifer (Joshua) Sussman, Lauren (Brian) Brown, Joseph King, Matthew King and Melissa Neri. Great-grandfather of Jacob and Ava Sussman, Noah and Logan Brown, and Liam King. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday. 1 p.m. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Tuesday thru Friday 12 noon at the late residence Contributions in his memory may be made to the Jefferson Stroke Center, attn: Dr. Rodney Bell, 901 Walnut St. Ste 400., Phila., PA. 19107.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 2, 2020
