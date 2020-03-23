Home

IRWIN "IRV" LEVIN

On March 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Glantz). Devoted father of Alan (Fran) Levin. Loving grandfather of Sydney, Austin, Deniyele, Mikena, Harrison, and Holland. Dear brother of Janet Levin. Mr. Levin was the retired founder of Northeast Building Products. He was a member of Ohev Shalom of Bucks County. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Road, North Wales, PA 19454 or Ohev Shalom of Bucks County 944 2nd Street Pike, Richboro, PA 18954.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 23, 2020
