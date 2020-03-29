|
MONTGOMERY
ISABEL JEAN KERR
(nee Campbell)
Of Ardmore, PA, died on March 23rd, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Montgomery, Jr., and is survived by her children, Robert J. Montgomery III (Betsy), Elizabeth M. Cassidy (Bart), Anne M Schmid (Ted), a stepdaughter, Carol M. Mead (late Gene); and cherished grand-children, Glenn and Carolyn Montgomery, Patrick, Michael and Ryan Cassidy. Andrew and Benjamin Schmid; her brother, George H Campbell, Jr. and her sister, Elizabeth K. Campbell.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 415 E Athens Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003.
