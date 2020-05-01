MITCHELL
ISABEL JEAN
79, passed away on April 27, 2020. A proud Scottish-American, she was born and raised in Philadelphia. Isabel retired from a career with the IRS as a Manager. She was an auxiliary volunteer at Jefferson Health and did free tax returns for the elderly.
Strong in her faith, she had attended the Presbyterian Church of Frankford since 1954; she taught Sunday school and managed the church's financial matters for some time. Isabel loved to go for drives to the shore and through Lancaster county. Recently, she lived at Gloria Dei Manor. She was preceded in death by her Father, Joseph Mitchell; Mother, Jessie A. Mitchell; and Brother, Joseph H. Mitchell. Isabel is survived by her sister-in-law, Trinh Dang of New Hope, MN, and Isabel's nephews and niece: Gordon Mitchell (G. Flavia Westermann) of Kaiwiki, Hawai'i; and Samuel M. Mitchell (Mae Mitchell), and Jessie Mitchell (Randolph Francis) of O'ahu, Hawai'i.
Donations to Robert Gordon College, Bursary Fund (1 Schoolhill, Aberdeen Scotland), the Sunday Breakfast Association in Philadelphia PA, or the SavetheChildren.org are appreciated. Funeral services will be held post-COVID-19 restrictions, hopefully, this summer, with services at Sunset Memorial Park in Feasterville, PA; https://www.kirkandnicesuburban.com/obits this site will announce funeral arrangements when finalized.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.