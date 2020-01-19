Home

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
215-340-9654
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
ISABELL J. GARVIN

ISABELL J. GARVIN Notice
GARVIN
ISABELL J.


Also known affectionately as "Is" or "Izzy", of Millsboro, DE and formerly of Cheltenham died on Dec. 7, 2019. Wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Holly Kukura and Brian Hoefermann (Ellen). Also survived by three grandchildren and her sisters, Ruth Anne McCreesh (John) and Linda Young (Gary). Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, Jan. 25th, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until her Memorial Service at 2:00 P.M. at THE JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Paws4People, 1121C-324 Military Cutoff Rd., Wilmington, NC 28405. https://paws4people.org/.

www.fluehr.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020
